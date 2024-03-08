Rain kicks out this evening, feeling and looking more like February this weekend

TONIGHT: Rain early; mild and turning drier.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler

DISCUSSION

We'll maintain some rain chances this evening as a front works through.

Overall, we will gradually dry things out as the overnight period wears on.

Lows will settle into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Patchy fog could also be possible.

Mostly clouds Saturday will keep temperatures locked into the 60s for much of the day.

Temperatures Saturday

Somewhat breezy northwesterly winds will come in around 8-16 mph.

Chilly conditions Saturday night into Sunday morning with temperatures heading for the 40s!

Sunday AM LOWS

Partly-mostly skies will follow into Sunday with highs only in the 60s.

Temperatures Saturday

Gradually warming up into next week with rain chances not returning until the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

