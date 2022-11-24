Rain, heavy at times, continues through Thanksgiving evening

HAPPY THANKSGIVING, ACADIANA!

I hope everyone had a nice day despite the funky weather.

Showers and even some isolated storms will remain likely through the better part of this evening.

Rainfall, although mostly moderate in nature, could be heavy at times.

The severe threat remains lows, but not non-existent (level 1 out of 5).

I'm currently not seeing a great deal of support for severe storms at this time, so hopefully that continues to be the case.

Rain chances will slowly ease as the night wears on.

Low temperatures will settle into the low-mid 60s.

I do think we'll see a less active radar Friday compared to Thanksgiving.

next several hours GRAF model

A few showers, however, can't be totally ruled out (30-40%).

Otherwise, expect an overcast sky as temperatures struggle to get out the 60s.

A secondary upper-level impulse will once again help generate showers and some storms Saturday.

Timing looks to be during the mid-morning hours through about mid-afternoon.

Severe storms are not expected.

An additional 1-3" will be possible across the region.

GRAF model Estimated rainfall

Thereafter, we are looking at a sunny Sunday with very seasonable temperatures as highs push into the lower 70s.

Have a great rest of the holiday weekend!

