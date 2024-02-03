Rain ending Saturday evening... nicer and drier Sunday

TONIGHT: Showers ending

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & cool

DISCUSSION

It's been a soggy and dreary day in Acadiana.

Thankfully, the rain will gradually come to and end this afternoon/evening.

Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Overnight lows will eventually settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s

Patchy dense fog will be possible later tonight thru early Sunday morning.

Sunday am Visibility forecast

Lingering clouds Sunday morning will try to to give way to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Highs will settle into the mid-60s.

A stray wrap-around thundershower or two could be possible Sunday evening as we're still going to be dealing with the upper-level feature of this weather system.

Cooler for Monday as highs struggle to get out of the 50s.

Plenty of sun Tuesday with seasonable temperatures in the mid-60s

------------------------------------------------------------

