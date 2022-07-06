After a soggy and damp day across Acadiana, we'll look to resume our more typical summertime pattern over the next few days.

Mild and muggy tonight with lows settling into the mid-upper 70s.

Intervals of clouds and sunshine out there Thursday.

It'll be hot and humid as highs push the lower to middle 90s by the afternoon.

Next several hours HRRR model

A few scattered storms will try to develop with the heating of the day, but rain chances will be back down to around 30%.

Similar set-up for Friday as well.

Only isolated rain chances expected Saturday as highs continue to push well into the low-mid 90s.

By Sunday, especially late Sunday, a frontal trough boundary to the north could lead to a better scattering of showers and storms across the region.

Still a few days out, so we'll continue to see how the pattern evolves with time.

Be sure to check the most up to date 10-day forecast for the latest (https://www.katc.com/weather/radars-and-futurecast).

Have a good one!

TROPICS

No new developments expected at least over the next 5 days.

