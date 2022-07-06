After a soggy and damp day across Acadiana, we'll look to resume our more typical summertime pattern over the next few days.
Mild and muggy tonight with lows settling into the mid-upper 70s.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine out there Thursday.
It'll be hot and humid as highs push the lower to middle 90s by the afternoon.
A few scattered storms will try to develop with the heating of the day, but rain chances will be back down to around 30%.
Similar set-up for Friday as well.
Only isolated rain chances expected Saturday as highs continue to push well into the low-mid 90s.
By Sunday, especially late Sunday, a frontal trough boundary to the north could lead to a better scattering of showers and storms across the region.
Still a few days out, so we'll continue to see how the pattern evolves with time.
Be sure to check the most up to date 10-day forecast for the latest (https://www.katc.com/weather/radars-and-futurecast).
Have a good one!
TROPICS
No new developments expected at least over the next 5 days.
