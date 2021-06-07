Rain chances lower while temperatures higher

So far Acadiana has avoided the intense summer heat, but it was always only a matter of time before it finally arrived.

It seems that the time for that heat is now.

As rain chances drop and the showers become less frequent than they have been the last few days the temperatures will be on the rise.

This week should bring us our first 90 degree day, and we'll be close to that by Monday afternoon with partly sunny skies.

Heat index values are going to sit well into the 90s with plenty of moisture remaining in the atmosphere.

The rest of the week should remain very similar with daily rain chances remaining isolated and temperatures staying hot.

