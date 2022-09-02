Rain chances elevated this weekend; periods of heavy rains possible

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS SATURDAY: 80S

DISCUSSION

Any leftover shower activity this afternoon will diminish later on this evening if you are heading out for some Friday Night Football.

September 2nd Friday Night Football

An upper-level impulse diving southward, along with increasing low-level moisture, will keep rain chances elevated this holiday weekend.

Next several hours HRRR model

Won't necessarily be raining endlessly, but I'd be prepared to dodge scattered showers and storms for any of your outdoor plans.

With sufficient moisture values in place, periods of heavy rainfall will also be possible.

In fact, the WPC has Acadiana in a slight risk for excessive rainfall Saturday (level 2 out of 4).

While widespread flash flooding is not anticipated, isolated ponding on the roadways and flooding in isolated, flood-prone areas could occur.

We'll keep an eye on it for you.

Outside of that, no major issues expected for Acadiana weather-wise thru the middle parts of the month.

Have a great holiday weekend!

TROPICS

While things are getting busier in the Atlantic basin, nothing is threatening the Gulf which is good news.

Danielle become the first hurricane of the season, but it will remain well out in the north Atlantic.

