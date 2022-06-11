Rain chances down, temperatures stay up in days ahead

Outside of a few storms Saturday evening (latest doppler: https://www.katc.com/weather/radars-and-futurecast), the pattern is turning drier as the heat stays on over the next 7-10 days.

Mild and muggy overnight as lows settle into the mid-upper 70s under fair skies.

A sun and cloud mix out there Sunday as highs push the low-mid 90s.

Heat indices will exceed 100° during maximum daytime heating.

Rain chances down to 10% or less.

That's the way it is going to go for the better part of the week ahead as high pressure dominates our forecast.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time.

Don't forget the sunblock as well.

Have a great rest of the weekend and stay cool, y'all.

TROPICS

No new developments expected at least in the next 5 days.

