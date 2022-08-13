Rain chances begin to ease; heat is on

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS SUNDAY: LOWER 90S

DISCUSSION

Skies will fair out a little later on this evening.

Isolated patches of fog may develop in rural areas late tonight.

Sunday we'll start to transition to more of a drier pattern across Acadiana.

Expect hot and humid conditions as highs push the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Next two days GRAF model

Even though rain chances will be lower, a few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon hours (30%).

Rain chances will be down to 20% Monday-first half of Wednesday as slightly more drier air works in.

A frontal trough, coupled with increasing low-level moisture will help increase rain chances for the latter parts of the week.

Scattered storm chances will remain with us into the following weekend as well.

Overall. nothing too out of the ordinary for the middle of August.

Have a great rest f the weekend!

TROPICS

The disturbance in the NW Gulf has a 20% chance of quickly spinning up into a depression before moving into Texas Sunday.

Regardless, it'll be a heavy rainfall threat for portions of SE Texas.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time

