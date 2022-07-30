Rain chances a little lower Sunday, ramping right back up into new week

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS SUNDAY: LOW-MID 90S

DISCUSSION

Scattered showers this morning put a lid on our high temperatures this afternoon.

Mild overnight as lows settle into the mid-70s.

Hot and humid Sunday under partly cloudy cloudy skies.

Rain chances will be a little lower, but still not non-existent.

Next two days GRAF model

Best areas to see isolated storms come the afternoon will be those of you along and south of the I-10 corridor.

Another wave of moisture will invade the area by the start of the new week helping to increase our rain chances once again.

In fact, expect most of the week to be rather unsettled as scattered downpours remain in the mix each and every day.

A good soaking of 1-3" of rain possible with locally higher amounts in spots.

It stays hot and humid as highs continue to push the lower 90s.

TROPICS

No new developments expected at least through the next 5 days.

------------------------------------------------------------

