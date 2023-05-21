Ragin’ Cajuns Bested by LSU in Winners Bracket at NCAA Regional

BATON ROUGE – The No. 22-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team fell to No. 10 national seed LSU, 4-0, Saturday, May 20 at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge in the winners bracket final of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

The defeat places the Ragin’ Cajuns into the elimination bracket of the regional where they will face the Omaha-Prairie View winner at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at Tiger Park to determine the final team that will join host-LSU for Sunday’s championship round.

After making a defensive play at home plate to keep Louisiana (47-14) off of the board, the Tigers (42-15) took the lead in the bottom of the second as McKenzie Redoutey hit a solo home run to center.

LSU added on to the lead in the third as Ciara Briggs drove in Danieca Coffey on a single up the middle. Ali Newland gave LSU a 4-0 advantage as she drove in two on a single down the third base line.

Louisiana applied pressure and had a chance at chipping away at the lead in the sixth inning as it had runners on second and third following three-straight singles from Stormy Kotzelnick, Sophie Piskos and Lauren Allred before a strikeout ended the inning.

Sam Landry was saddled with the loss to move to 18-5 on the year. The sophomore threw 2.1 innings, scattering five hits and giving up four runs. Chloe Riassetto tossed 2-2/3 innings of two-hit relief with a pair of strikeouts and Karly Heath fanned one as she threw a scoreless sixth inning, both relief efforts giving the offense a chance.

The loss snapped the Ragin’ Cajuns season-best, 13-game winning streak. The shutout marked the first time the squad’s offense was held scoreless in 61 attempts this season.

Saturday’s matchup marked the sixth winners bracket final meeting between the Louisiana and LSU in an NCAA Regional at the current Tiger Park (2010, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2023), the Tigers winning for the third straight time. It was also the 19th all-time NCAA Tournament contest between the two in-state neighbors, with LSU snapping a tie and laying claim to a 10-9 edge.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana returns to the field again on Saturday, May 20 meeting up with the winner of the Omaha-Prairie View elimination contest at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Saturday’s final elimination game will determine which team faces LSU in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional championship round on Sunday, May 21 for the right to advance to the super regional round.

The game can be seen on ESPN+ or heard in the Acadiana region on 103.3 FM The Goat or worldwide on the Varsity Network App.

