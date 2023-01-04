Quieter, drier, and a little cooler for the rest of the week

After a stretch of real warm, muggy, and at times stormy weather Acadiana is finally getting some improvements to the forecast.

Tuesday's front may not necessarily bring in winter like temperatures but it will at least be able to dry us out through the rest of the work week.

Dew points have dropped significantly and clouds will be few and far between for the next several days.

Highs on Wednesday as a result will still be able to get into the lower 70s, keeping it a little warmer than average, but it should still feel much more comfortable than recent days.

As skies remain clear temperatures will drop down into the mid 40s by Thursday morning, and a slightly cooler day is expected with highs staying in the upper 60s.

There's little change from this pattern until Sunday when our next chance of rain arrives with clouds building up in the evening on Saturday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel