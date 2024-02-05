Quiet weather to start the week... but showers back by the weekend

Daniel Phillips

After another soggy weekend Acadiana is going to spend the first half of the week drying out.

Despite a cloudy start to the day on Monday plenty of sunshine will be expected for the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s, but with strong winds from the north it will likely feel a little cooler outside.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Acadiana with sustained winds around 15-20 mph but gusting at times around 30-35 mph.

Lows will drop down into the low 40s Monday night with clear skies that will continue into Tuesday.

Beautiful weather will take us through the middle of the week before clouds start to drift back into the region Wednesday afternoon.

It looks like more showers will arrive by the end of the work week with a few scattered showers possible on Friday, but the bulk of the rain will get here on Saturday.

Currently it doesn't look like we'll see any significant downpours but as always there's a lot of time between now and then for things to change.

The good news is that showers over the weekend likely sets the stage for a sunny Mardi Gras day.

