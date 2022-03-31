Quiet weather returning to Acadiana after Wednesday's storms

A much quieter forecast for Acadiana as cool, clear air moves in behind Wednesday's front.

Temperatures are significantly cooler Thursday morning than they were morning before, and the highs will be sitting in the low 70s.

Winds will remain breezy, although not as windy, with a breeze coming in from the north around 8-12 mph.

Skies will remain clear and sunny with clouds not trickling back in to the region until Friday afternoon.

The next chance for showers will be on Saturday morning with scattered storms across Acadiana, severe weather though is not expected.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel