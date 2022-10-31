Quiet weather for Monday's trick or treaters

It's a mild week coming up across Acadiana, with a warm muggy air mass sitting with us through the week.

A few clouds will move into the area on Monday, but they will mostly be high altitude clouds which won't produce any kind of precipitation.

Temperatures are going to push into the upper 70s in the afternoon, and it will be a little stickier out there compared to the last few days.

This does mean though that it will be very pleasant for trick or treating Monday night with no chance of showers at all.

Clouds will thicken up on Tuesday keeping the highs in the 70s, and a light shower won't be out of the question but any rain will remain isolated and light.

Skies clear and temperatures warm on Wednesday which will be the case for the rest of the work week.

