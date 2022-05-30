Quiet weather for Memorial Day

The forecast has stayed fairly quiet over the last several days, lucky for us it looks like that's going to continue for Memorial Day.

Our biggest difference is there's going to be a slight bump in those dewpoints which means it'll feel slightly more humid.

Temperatures are going to get up to around 90 in the afternoon with a heat index that get's into the mid 90s, with lows in the 70s.

As the moisture piles up we'll see the return of those isolated afternoon showers, which will develop along the sea breeze Tuesday afternoon, this will remain the case through the rest of the week.

