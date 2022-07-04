Quiet weather for Independence Day

It'll be a hot one out there for anybody who is out celebrating Independence Day with plenty of sunshine and showers remaining isolated.

Highs will be in the mid 90s with the heat index pushing well into the triple digits with very little that will help us out from the heat.

A few showers will be possible in the late afternoon, but they will remain short lived and very isolated.

If you're going to be out and about through the afternoon make sure you have a place to run to if the showers pop up, but you should be able to wait them out easily.

There are more showers on the way for the middle of the week with widely scattered showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ultimately though it's expected to be a quiet, typical summer forecast this week.

