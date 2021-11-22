Quiet weather for a busy week

Another cold front raced through the area early Monday morning which will set up a nice stretch of weather for the busiest travel week of the year.

The sunshine will break through by the middle of the day on Monday and will stick around through Wednesday when clouds start to build once again.

Temperatures are going to be on the cool side with highs on Monday only getting into the upper 60s, and lows down in the low 40s.

Winds will stay pretty gusty and will be around 10-15 mph and gusts pushing close to 20-25 mph coming in from the north.

Sunny skies will be the main order of business for Tuesday and temperatures will stay cool, although milder temperatures will be back by the middle of the week.

Wednesday will see the return of some clouds but showers look like they will hold off until late Thanksgiving evening with yet another front moving through the area.

It looks like most of the day Thursday will be alright with showers holding off until late but it does look like there will be plenty of clouds.

