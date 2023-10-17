Quiet weather but slowly warming up the rest of the week

Very little day to day change is expected across Acadiana this week as we continue to deal with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures.

Highs on Tuesday will sit around 75 with out much of a wind, and we'll steadily warm up through the rest of the week.

Clouds will be hard to find through Wednesday but with a front moving through on Thursday we should see a steady increase of cloud cover Thursday night.

Showers will remain more or less out of the forecast with Thursday evening the lone exception when the front could produce an isolated shower or two.

Temperatures will be much warmer by the end of the week with highs sitting in the mid 80s starting Friday and lasting through the week.

Unfortunately, exceptional drought persists across the region even as we've enjoyed cooler temperatures and without any sustained rainfall in the forecast drought looks to continue.

