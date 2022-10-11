Quiet weather ahead of some midweek showers

A few subtle changes in the forecast for Tuesday, but overall it's shaping up to be another quiet day across Acadiana.

Moisture is going to increase across Acadiana later in the afternoon, bringing some clouds into the area for the afternoon.

Highs are still going to sit in the mid 80s in the afternoon, and with some of the moisture it may feel slightly warmer.

Clouds will stick around overnight and keep lows much warmer, and eventually pave the way for some showers Wednesday afternoon.

Showers will be pretty well scattered across the area, starting around lunch on Wednesday and increasing through the middle of the day.

It's been a while since we've had any rain so some wet weather will probably be pretty beneficial, and lucky for us we're getting it through before we get to the weekend.

The weather will clear out by the end of the week, with another front bringing some showers early next week.

