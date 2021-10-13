Quiet, warm weather continues this week

It's another summer like day across south Louisiana as temperatures will once again push close to about 90 in the afternoon.

As was the case on Tuesday the moisture in the area means that heat index will be in the mid 90s, and moisture may even lead to an isolated shower along the coast.

Mostly though the day will be quiet and mostly sunny, with a few fair weather clouds drifting across the area.

There's not a whole lot of change to the forecast in the short term, Thursday is shaping up to be an almost identical day.

Changes to the weather will start to arrive late Friday with scattered showers firing up ahead of a front that is set to move through by early Saturday morning.

That front is going to swing through the area on Saturday morning, which will finally bring us a break from the pattern that we've been stuck with for the last week.

Temperatures are going to drop pretty significantly over the weekend with very cool and crisp conditions getting into the area.

