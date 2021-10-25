Quiet to start the week, but severe weather possible Wednesday

Summer like weather will continue for the next few days before a strong front completely flips the weather pattern.

The start of the week is going to be fairly hot for late October with the highs in the upper 80s and a heat index that will likely push into the low 90s.

There's plenty of moisture hanging around which has been the reason for the foggy starts this week, so make sure to plan for a slower drive to work the next few days.

In fact a Dense Fog Advisory will be up until 9:00 a.m. for central Acadiana has visibility has dropped below a mile in many areas.

Sunshine will break through by mid-morning and Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny with a light northerly breeze.

Winds will shift from the south on Tuesday bringing in even more moisture and a steady increase in cloud cover will occur before the front finally swings through on Wednesday.

There's a growing chance that we may see a little severe weather on Wednesday afternoon and evening with damaging winds the main issue associated with the front.

An isolated tornado or two will be possible, although any tornadoes will be fast moving and short lived.

