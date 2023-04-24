Quiet to start the week, a little more unsettled by the start of Festival

An early morning layer of clouds will get the week started Monday morning, but those clouds are expected to gradually thin out into the afternoon.

Temperatures are going to be running cooler than normal with highs only getting into the mid 70s, with a cool breeze coming in from the north east.

The start of the work week looks relatively quiet, with partly sunny skies lasting into Tuesday and temperatures gradually returning to the 80s.

A few spotty showers could be possible along the coast on Tuesday but most of Acadiana will remain quiet and dry.

Unsettled weather will start to creep in on Wednesday with a scattering of showers and storms in the afternoon.

Timing is a little uncertain but it does look like most of the activity will be wrapped up by the time Festival kicks off on Wednesday.

Thusday will be a bit more of the same with a slightly higher rain chance in the afternoon, but once again models are indicating that it will be coming to an end by the time music gets going.

Once that's over, however, the rest of the week and the weekend are looking good with cool temperatures and mostly sunny skies, particularly Friday and Sunday.

Models hinting at a few scattered showers perhaps Saturday morning, but not much confidence in that right now so will keep rain chances minimal through the weekend.

