Quiet Thursday but a chance of severe weather Saturday morning

Thursday's forecast is set to be a quiet one, but that quiet forecast won't last into the weekend with a line of storms expected on Saturday.

Until then it's another very warm afternoon with highs expected to push into the mid 80s by the end of the afternoon, and warm air continuing to move in with winds from the south around 5-10 mph.

The warm afternoon will be courtesy not just from that warm air but an abundance of sunshine, with little to no cloud cover expected through the day.

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will start to arrive on Friday, however, as we get ready for a cold front to move through the region in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.

A few showers will be possible during the day, although they'll be pretty well scattered and short lived.

Winds are going to be increasing through the day on Friday coming out of the south around 10-15 mph and gusting slightly higher, this is going to signal some energy to the atmosphere which could play into the potential of some severe weather.

The line of storms is expected to move through between midnight and dawn on Saturday, and will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and maybe even a spin up tornado along the edge of the line.

While storms may be slightly stronger to our north and west we'll still need to remain weather aware, which could be a challenge since it'll move through in the middle of the night.

Just make sure when you go to bed on Friday that you have a way to receive warnings even if you're asleep, it may lead to a tired Saturday morning but it's better than not being aware.

Once the storms move through the clouds and temperatures will more or less stay put, which will make it probably the coolest day we'll have this week or next.

Warm air returns quickly as the front retrogrades westward again on Sunday, a few spotty showers will be possible but Sunday should be much quieter.

