Quiet sunny weather today before an extended unsettled pattern this weekend

Quiet weather will last for one more day before a more unsettled pattern will take hold across south Louisiana through the weekend and next work week.

Skies will remain clear through a majority of the day on Thursday and temperatures will warm into the upper 80s, with a possible 90 degree heat index.

Once we get to the evening, however, clouds will start drifting in and will linger through the night keeping the low around 70 by early Friday morning.

Scattered showers will start to pop up in the afternoon on Friday with a few rumbles of thunder possible through the late afternoon and evening.

This is going to be the start of a pretty unsettled looking forecast that is set to last through the weekend and into next week.

Starting Friday Acadiana will see daily chances of rain that will be between 40-60% through the extended forecast.

Temperatures are going to consistently be in the upper 80s and as moisture increases our lows will be in the 70s for the foreseeable future.

Just looking at the pattern on the models it's pretty apparent that the forecast is starting its annual switch to typical summer weather, so spring is definitely winding down.

