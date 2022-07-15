Quiet summer weather continues through the weekend

The forecast, as it tends to do in the summer, remains incredibly monotonous.

Friday will get going with incredibly still, incredibly muggy conditions with some of the lingering moisture from Thursday's showers.

All of that moisture will then combine with some of the day time heating to produce a scattering of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon.

Highs will get into the mid 90s, with a heat index that is sitting close to 105 during the hottest parts of the day.

Rain chances will be a little lower over the weekend, and as a result the temperatures will be a little hotter.

Next work week looks similarly quiet with a ridge increasing heat and decreasing rain.

