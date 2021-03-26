Quiet start to the weekend; showers and some storms arrive Sunday

Welcome to the weekend, Acadiana!

After a relatively unsettle weather pattern this week, we saw mostly cloudy skies out there on our Friday.

You may have noticed some haze in the sky as well... that was a result of southerly winds bringing in smoke plumes from fires out in Mexico.

Those hazy skies will likely stick with us into our Saturday with generally cloudy skies otherwise.

It will be a muggy night across the region as overnight lows struggle to drop into the 60s.

Some patchy fog will be possible, especially along and south of the interstate.

Bradley visibility

Breezy southerly winds will be driving those temperatures into the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow afternoon despite those cloudy/hazy skies.

Bradley Graf model

An isolated light sprinkle will be possible, but most of us will remain dry.

Best rain chances of the weekend arrive on Sunday as a frontal boundary approaches.

Timing looks to be late morning and into the afternoon.

Instability appears to be lacking on Sunday; thus, severe weather is not anticipated.

Bradley Rain estimates

Still, a few heavier downpours can not be ruled out... I am holding rain chances at 60% for now.

Bradley Rain estimates

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Pretty seasonable weather for at least the first half of next week.

A cold front will look poised to push the area late next Wednesday.

Behind it, afternoon highs will be cooler in the 60s for next Thursday and Friday.

We could be talking morning starts in the 40s for next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings!

For now, the Easter weekend looks good, but we got a lot of time to watch to see how the pattern evolves with time.

Be sure to check the 10-day forecast for the latest.

Y'all have a great weekend!

~Bradley

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel