Quiet start to the day but showers popping up again

A quiet start to the day on Thursday, with mostly clear skies and temperatures that are much more bearable than they've been over the last several months.

Our average lows have started to come down slightly, a sign of the changing seasons, but in the afternoon it's still feeling plenty hot.

Highs will be in the low 90s on Thursday with a heat index running closer to the triple digits, the result of plenty of morning sunshine.

The first half of the day will be sunny with clouds and showers starting to pop up in the later parts of the afternoon and evening.

Friday and Saturday look similar, but there does seem to be some change to pattern as we wrap up the weekend and get into next week.

Temperatures are going to be a little cooler moving forward with next week's highs averaging the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine, and chance to dry out a little.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel