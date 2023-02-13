Quiet start to an unsettled week

It's shaping up to be a nice start to a work week, that overall, will be a pretty gloomy affair.

Plenty of sunshine out there on Monday which will help temperatures get into the low 70s by the afternoon.

Winds will be blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph, but will increase through the night and into Tuesday.

Clouds will arrive late Monday night and will hang around through the next several days.

A weakening front will bring some scattered showers into the area on Tuesday, but will then stall offshore and keep the door open for showers the next several days.

Storms will increase in intensity on Thursday as a front pushes through the area and clearing us out and cooling us down by the weekend.

