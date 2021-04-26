Quiet start to a mostly quiet week

The week will be off to a very quiet start as we continue a dry stretch of days here in south Louisiana.

It's not going to be as sunny as it was over the weekend as a bump in moisture means a few more clouds.

Partly cloudy skies will be the main order of business the next several days with clouds building through the night into Tuesday.

Winds from the south around 5-10 mph will continue to keep moisture in place which will feed into morning fog, and rounds of clouds the next few days.

Temperatures will also be a little warmer with highs sitting continuously in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Looking ahead to the end of the week our next chance of showers will be Thursday night and Friday morning when another quick moving front passes through the area.

