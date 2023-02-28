Quiet spring weather Tuesday, strong storms expected this week

An early spring will persist in Acadiana for the final day of February, and while there's little change on Tuesday we could be in for a quick pattern flip by the end of the week.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue Tuesday afternoon with highs returning to the low 80s for yet another afternoon, with lows again expected to stay in the low 70s.

There's an abundance of moisture in the atmosphere which will keep plenty of clouds drifting through the area, despite the occasional break through of sunshine.

Clouds will be thickening up over the next few days, with less sunshine expected for Wednesday or Thursday.

Daniel Phillips

Winds will be increasing the next few days as we get ready for a strong front to move through later this week, which may provide a round of severe weather for Acadiana.

The timing of the storms seems to be overnight Thursday into early Friday morning which is always a tricky time to monitor for violent thunderstorms.

The strongest storms will be just to our north in the ArkLaTex region, but that doesn't mean that we won't see an isolated supercell or two.

All modes of severe weather will be possible with damaging wind and tornadoes our biggest threat so make sure you have a plan as you go to bed Thursday to keep up with the weather.

