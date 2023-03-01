Quiet, spring like weather today, but spring like storms possible tomorrow

An early round of spring weather will continue for another day with a warm, partly sunny day coming up across Acadiana.

Temperatures will once again be well above average, pushing well into the 80s with moisture increasing through the day.

Winds will increase as we get into Wednesday afternoon, eventually coming out of the south around 10-15 mph.

Clouds will build through the day on Thursday with a few showers and storms possible, particularly late Thursday night.

The SPC has lowered the chance for severe weather in southern Acadiana, although we'll still need to be on the look out for some strong thunderstorms.

A few spotty storms will be possible in the afternoon, although those will be few and far between, the highest chance of storms will mostly be overnight.

Winds will be our biggest issue, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado, although the tornado threat will be much greater in the northern half of the state.

The front that is producing the storms will move quickly so by Friday morning we'll be clearing out and looking at good weather for the back end of the week and weekend.

