Quiet, spring-like start to week; threat of severe storms Wednesday

Temperatures tonight into Monday morning not quite as cool courtesy of a southerly wind out of the Gulf.

We'll see fair skies overnight.

Another warm, spring-like day in store for Acadiana's Monday.

Highs will approach the lower 80s by the afternoon under fair to partly cloudy skies.

Winds will be out of the south at around 10-15 mph.

Similar setup heading into Tuesday with even breezier winds.

Graf/Euro Week ahead

All of that ahead of our next storm system that will get here Wednesday.

Winds will get quite gusty as the system approaches from the west.

We could see wind gusts at times in the 40-50 mph range.

Showers and storms a good bet for the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday.

Some of those storms could contain damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado (slightly greater threat off to our north and east).

Bradley Severe storm risk—Wed.

We'll be keeping you updated over the next couple of days, so stay tuned.

High pressure will settle back in Thursday as mostly sunny skies return to the region.

We'll look to stay quiet as we round out the week Friday as well.

Have a great week!

