Quiet, seasonable weather next couple days; temperatures take a tumble later this week

A mixture of high clouds and sunshine can be expected today.

Highs will push their way into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon.

Winds will turn light and variable as the day wears on.

Chilly overnight as lows drop into the mid-40s under mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will work into the area Wednesday.

That could help to generate a coastal shower or two, but most of us will remain dry.

Couple showers Wednesday

Highs will be a touch milder in the mid-60s.

Temperatures will tumble behind the front for the remainder of the week.

In fact, highs will only be in the low-mid 50s Thursday and Friday.

As for as lows, plan on a light freeze Thursday and Friday nights.

Light freeze Later this week

No pipe concerns, but the pets and plants will need to be protected.

A brief warm-up will follow for the end of the weekend and start of next week.

Rain chances could make a return early next week as well.

Stay with the KATC weather team for the latest.

Have a great day!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel