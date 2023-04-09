Quiet, seasonable start to week; pesky showers into mid-week

TONIGHT: Seasonably cool, fair

MONDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun

DISCUSSION

I hope everyone had a wonderful Easter despite the cloud cover out there.

Skies will gradually turn fair overnight tonight.

Expect lows to settle into the mid-upper 50s.

A mostly sunny start to our Monday will yield to a mixture of clouds and sunshine into the afternoon.

Monday High temperatures

Highs will push their way into the low-mid 70s.

Bradley/Sunday GRAF model

A disturbance in the northern Gulf will introduce scattered rain chances back in the forecast for the middle parts of the week.

Some of those showers will begin to migrate inland beginning Tuesday afternoon, especially for areas along ans south of the I-10 corridor.

Where exactly the surface low ends of tracking will ultimately determine who sees the most rainfall.

At this time, it appears areas to the east of Acadiana will pick up the most, but it's something we'll have to monitor over the next couple of days

Highs will look to top out in the 70s thru Thursday.

The surface low will finally lift northward heading into Friday as we see a brief warm-up.

Temperatures will be back in the lower 80s come Friday afternoon.

Storm chances could quickly return by the weekend, but still plenty of time to iron those details out.

Have a great week!

