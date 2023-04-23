Watch Now
News

Actions

Quiet, seasonable start to the week; storm chances return mid-week

Nice & seasonable start to week
Bradley's Weather Forecast Part 1 5pm 04-23-23
Vert Planner 3 - Daypart.png
Posted at 5:05 PM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 18:46:05-04

TONIGHT: Fair skies & cool
Monday: Partly cloudy & mild

DISCUSSION

After a cloudy Sunday, skies will fair out to a degree overnight.

Temperatures will head for the mid-50s by Monday morning.

Overall, it'll be a pretty nice day Monday.

Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs topping out in the mid-70s.

Much of the same can be expected Tuesday, although highs will be a touch warmer.

Rain and storm chances will increase beginning Wednesday morning.

An isolated severe storm or two could be possible.

Euro Model.png
Sunday article

We'll likely catch a break in the action for the second half of Wednesday before rain chances return Thursday as the mid-week pattern remains unsettled.

Friday looks nice before a few more scattered showers could return Saturday with a cold front.

Cooler weather to follow Sunday and into the early portions of the following week.

Have a great week!

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.