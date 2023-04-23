Quiet, seasonable start to the week; storm chances return mid-week

TONIGHT: Fair skies & cool

Monday: Partly cloudy & mild

DISCUSSION

After a cloudy Sunday, skies will fair out to a degree overnight.

Temperatures will head for the mid-50s by Monday morning.

Overall, it'll be a pretty nice day Monday.

Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs topping out in the mid-70s.

Much of the same can be expected Tuesday, although highs will be a touch warmer.

Rain and storm chances will increase beginning Wednesday morning.

An isolated severe storm or two could be possible.

Graphics Sunday article

We'll likely catch a break in the action for the second half of Wednesday before rain chances return Thursday as the mid-week pattern remains unsettled.

Friday looks nice before a few more scattered showers could return Saturday with a cold front.

Cooler weather to follow Sunday and into the early portions of the following week.

Have a great week!

