Quiet, seasonable start to the week; storm chances return mid-week

TONIGHT: Fair skies & cool
Monday: Partly cloudy & mild
DISCUSSION
After a cloudy Sunday, skies will fair out to a degree overnight.
Temperatures will head for the mid-50s by Monday morning.
Overall, it'll be a pretty nice day Monday.
Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs topping out in the mid-70s.
Much of the same can be expected Tuesday, although highs will be a touch warmer.
Rain and storm chances will increase beginning Wednesday morning.
An isolated severe storm or two could be possible.
We'll likely catch a break in the action for the second half of Wednesday before rain chances return Thursday as the mid-week pattern remains unsettled.
Friday looks nice before a few more scattered showers could return Saturday with a cold front.
Cooler weather to follow Sunday and into the early portions of the following week.
Have a great week!
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers