Quiet Saturday night, but scattered showers returning on Sunday

It's been a great forecast to start the weekend, unfortunately though, the nice weather won't last much longer.

Clouds will return to Acadiana overnight as a warm front lifts north, and scattered showers and even a few storms will be possible Sunday morning.

Temperatures will likely stay in the upper 60s overnight, and highs will remain in the low 80s for the next several days.

The front that moves through on Sunday is going to stall just to our north, which is going to leave the door open for an unsettled couple of days to end the weekend and start next work week.

Stronger dynamics will exist just north of Acadiana so if you're traveling north, or over to Mississippi, be mindful that storms will be a slightly stronger.

North Acadiana should be mindful that an isolated severe storm or two will be possible through the day Sunday, but mostly the threat will exist out of our area.

Showers will remain scattered again on Monday, with cloudy skies hanging around to start the week, and heavier rain moving through on Tuesday.

Rain totals don't look overly impressive over the next few days, and even with decent rain chances we'll likely see only maybe an inch or two of rain.

We will cool down briefly on Wednesday but nothing that will last too long as temperatures will return to above average by the end of next work week.

