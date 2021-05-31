Quiet Monday but showers returning

A rare stretch of dry weather will continue on Monday as atmospheric moisture remains relatively low, which has allowed a very pleasant start to the day.

The temperatures are going to push into the upper 80s Monday afternoon, but as the humidity is low the heat index won't be much of an issue so it will actually feel like 86.

It's going to be a dry start to the week but that won't last long as moisture will return on Tuesday and a stalled boundary is going to keep the door open for widely scattered showers.

The majority of the week is going to be unsettled with rain chances remaining pretty decent day in and day out, so a pretty soggy work week is on tap.

Even with rain chances remaining fairly decent the rain totals will likely only be a few inches through the course of an entire week, meaning that while there may be daily showers they won't be major washouts.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel