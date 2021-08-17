Quiet locally even while tropics remain active

August rolls along here in Acadiana with another hot, humid day.

Temperatures in the afternoon are expected to push into the low 90s with a heat index in the triple digits, so be sure to take it slow and drink plenty of water.

There won't be much to help out with the heat, unless you can catch a stray shower in the afternoon, and even a breeze is going to be hard to come by through the day.

We do have enough moisture out there to spark a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and while they'll be scattered across much of the area keeping an eye on the radar won't be a bad idea.

A little more moisture is on the way so the rain chances will jump a little higher through the middle of the week, widely scattered showers will remain with us through Thursday.

High pressure then sets up for the end of the week and the weekend, and while that means hotter weather it also means that the tropics will stay well south of Louisiana.

Tropics Update:

Daniel Phillips

There are currently three named storms in the Atlantic basin, and so far none of the them are going to impact Acadiana or even the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Henri will remain an Atlantic system, looping around Bermuda and then eventually heading pole ward.

Daniel Phillips

Tropical Storm Grace will get the closest as it is expected to move through the southern Gulf of Mexico and into the Bay of Campeche by the weekend.

Grace has seemingly avoided the islands and has held together fairly well which will lead to some strengthening over the next couple of days, perhaps even reaching hurricane status.

Since a ridge of high pressure will set up in the northern Gulf of Mexico it will force Grace to the south and out of Louisiana.

Daniel Phillips

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel