Quiet, hotter weather expected this week

After daily showers through a majority of last week, it's going to be drying out over the next several days.

As a ridge of high pressure in the west expands it will lower the rain chances across the board, which in turn will drive temperatures higher.

In the afternoon our temperatures will reach into the mid 90s everyday this week, and the heat index will be sitting warmer than the thermometer would indicate.

That being said a few isolated showers will be possible on Monday, and the sea breeze may stir up an isolated daily shower through the rest of this week.

We're not expecting any major events, or changes in the forecast this week, and even the tropics will stay quiet for at least the next five days.

