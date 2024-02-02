Quiet Friday night; widespread showers expected Saturday

TONIGHT: Quiet & cool

SATURDAY: On/off showers

DISCUSSION

Well, on a day where the groundhog saw its shadow, it certainly felt like spring in Acadiana.

Quiet conditions this evening as temperatures fall into the 60s (50s late for those lows) .

Krewe De Canailles Friday night

No issues if you plan on heading out to Krewe De Canailles.

Any sort of light showers will hold off until after midnight.

Widespread light-moderate showers will work in for Saturday.

HRRR Rain graphics

It's going to be one of those days where on/off showers will continue all day.

A few embedded storms will be possible (especially midday hours), but severe weather weather is not expected.

Have the rain gear with you if you are heading to any of the day parades.

We remain cautiously optimistic that rain chances will start to tone down west to east heading into Saturday evening.

A decent soaking of 1-2" will be possible.

HRRR Rain graphics

Temperatures will hover in the low-mid 60s.

Sunday looks nicer with some sun possible by the afternoon.

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 60s.

Have a great weekend!

------------------------------------------------------------

