Quiet for now; showers, storms return late Friday into Saturday ahead of next weather maker

LOWS TONIGHT: LOWER 60s

HIGHS THURSDAY: MID-80s

DISCUSSION

Our quiet weather pattern will look to continue for another day.

Pleasant conditions overnight as lows settle into the lower 60s.

Mostly sunny skies can be expected Thursday as highs push the mid-80s into the afternoon.

Upper pattern Next weather maker

Muggier and breezier southerly winds as we round out the week Friday as an advancing storm system approaches.

Friday PM Wind speeds

Plan on scattered showers and storms to arrive through the course of Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Friday night/Saturday morning Graf model

There is likely to be at least some severe weather component with this system with of course the greatest risk likely setting up to our north.

Exact timing and severe weather specifics will need to be ironed out further in the next couple of days.

Additionally, a decent soaking of 1-3" of rainfall will be possible.

Rain estimates Euro model

Outside of a few showers early Sunday, the end of the weekend looks relatively dry as highs settle back into the 80s.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Lisa is currently making landfall in Belize this afternoon as a category one hurricane.

Wednesday, November 2nd Tropical outlook

It will continue to weaken as it interacts with land in central America.

Elsewhere, hurricane Martin is swirling out in the north Atlantic and that's where it remain in the days ahead.

No threats from the tropics here in Acadiana.

