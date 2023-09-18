Quiet, dry forecast shaping up for the work week

It's going to be a very dry week coming up with low humidity allowing temperatures to drop down into the 60s with regularity.

Highs will remain quite warm getting into the mid 90s, but with the heat index remaining much more modest it won't feel too bad outside.

Sunshine will remain in full force from sunrise to sunset and clear skies will be the main order of business overnight.

Showers are absent from both the short term and long term forecast which isn't going to help improve drought conditions at all.

Since humidity will stay low we'll need to continue to stay vigilant when it comes to fires.

Burn bans remain in place across the state and likely won't be dropped any time soon.

Very little change day to day across Acadiana with a variation of this forecast taking us through the week and into the weekend.

