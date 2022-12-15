Quiet, chilly weather setting up for the end of the week

After a rough stretch of weather to end the work week, we've finally got a bit of sunshine that will stick with us through the rest of the work week.

Temperatures have dropped pretty significantly and highs on Thursday will struggle to get into the low 60s, even with an abundance of sunshine.

The sun is going to stick around for the next few days, and the forecast for Thursday and Friday will look almost identical.

Clouds will begin to drift in Friday evening and taking over the forecast on Saturday, making for a round of grey weather to start the weekend.

Another temperature drop is expected on Saturday with highs in the low 50s and even with a return of sunshine on Sunday, temperatures will stay in the 50s.

Showers will move through on Monday but severe weather isn't expected just some moderate rain and the build up to Christmas day should stay very chilly.

