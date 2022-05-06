Quiet, but hot as we head into the weekend

Acadiana received a very beneficial round of rain late Thursday night and early Friday morning which means it'll be smooth weather for the next several days.

Some dry air moved in behind the front which will give us a couple of mornings in the mid to upper 60s, but highs in the afternoon will be pushing into the 90s.

Winds will pick up through the day on Friday coming in from the west-northwest around 8-12 mph, which will help a little with the heat.

It won't be long for that moisture to return and the temperatures to get back into the 90s and lows in the 70s.

The weekend forecast will remain quiet with hot temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

This is what the rest of the week will look like as well, eventually getting into the mid 90s and spotty, daily showers will return to the forecast.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel