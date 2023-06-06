Quiet and warm through the morning, showers in the afternoon

There's not really much change to Tuesday's forecast.

The morning will start off quiet with partly sunny skies and temperatures quickly jumping up into the mid and upper 80s.

Showers will begin to develop after lunch, and while not as many as Monday, there's still going to be a good scattering of thunderstorms.

Heavy downpours will be possible at times and you can expect lightning and thunder to go along with the rain.

Highs will hit around 89, with a much warmer heat index, and temperatures will be aided by the presence of showers and outflow boundaries.

The afternoon showers may be a little less common for the second half of the week but I would still keep an umbrella handy.

This overall pattern is expected to change through the rest of the week.

