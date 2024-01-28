Quiet and seasonable stretch of weather this week in Acadiana

TONIGHT: Cold and clear

MONDAY: Cool and sunny

DISCUSSION

After quite some time, the sun finally came back out today!

With clear skies and light winds in place tonight, temperatures will eventually drop into the 30s.

Sunday graphics Article graphics

Plentiful sunshine will follow into Monday.

Sunday graphics Article graphics

Highs will push their way into the lower 60s.

Milder for Tuesday as highs climb to near 70 degrees.

Overall, a northwesterly flow aloft will keep the pattern quiet and seasonable for the rest of the week.

We'll see highs in the 60s and lows mostly in the 40s.

Rain chances will remain low thru Friday.

Rain looks likely at some point this upcoming weekend, but timing is still up in the air at this time.

weekend system Bradley

For now, we'll favor late Saturday into early Sunday.

Stay with us in the days ahead for the latest.

Have a great week!

