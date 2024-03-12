Quiet and mild for Tuesday's forecast

Daniel Phillips

It'll be another quiet forecast across Acadiana on Tuesday with more mild temperatures expected in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with moisture creeping back in as winds turn and start coming from the south.

The skies will remain clear through a majority of the day, outside of a few clouds early in the morning.

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will thicken up through the day on Wednesday as we get ready for our next round of active weather which is expected by the end of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the set up days with highs in the upper 70s through the middle of the week and cloud conditions.

Showers and storms will arrive Friday evening and continue into the remainder of the weekend with wet weather possible both Saturday and Sunday.

A few robust storms look possible Friday night, but it's a little early to determine the extend of any possible severe weather.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel