Quiet and mild after Wednesday's storms

Daniel Phillips

After a rough round of weather Acadiana now gets to enjoy the post-front life as the forecast really settles down.

Skies will gradually clear through the day on Thursday and by the afternoon we'll be looking at plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will be mild with highs in the upper 70s with gusty winds coming in from the northwest.

Winds will be between 15-20 mph and gusts will push 30 mph in the afternoon, after Wednesday's storms be mindful of any debris that may have been blown loose.

The rest of the week is looking mild and sunny and we'll continue to see beautiful weather into the weekend.

We'll warm up slightly by Saturday but highs will still sit in the lower 80s.

Some high clouds will move in early next week but rain will remain out of the forecast for at least the next week.

