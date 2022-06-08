Quiet and hot forecast

There's not much going on in the forecast this week.

Temperatures are getting hotter and hotter with highs pushing into the mid 90s and the heat index sitting in the triple digits.

There's not relief from the heat as showers will be non existent and only a few weather clouds drifting through the area.

The rest of the week looks like it will follow this pattern with highs slowly increasing day after day, and eventually averaging mid to upper 90s through most of next week.

A few showers will return to the forecast on Saturday but even those will be scattered in nature.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel