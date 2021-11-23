Quiet and cool today, but showers possible for the holiday

Tuesday got off to a chilly start with temperatures sitting down in the upper 30s and low 40s, and even with an abundance of sunshine the highs will struggle to get into the upper 60s.

Despite a cool afternoon there's going to be plenty of sunshine, and skies should remain clear through the night and into Wednesday afternoon.

As winds slowly start to shift south we'll see a gradual increase in moisture and as a result of that moisture clouds will start to build.

While there's some expected cloud cover for late Wednesday afternoon, the showers won't arrive until Thanksgiving when the next front will move through the area.

Those showers will be widely scattered and aren't expected to arrive until the mid to late afternoon and last into the evening.

If you'll be traveling out of town this week the good news is that there doesn't appear to be any major weather events happening across the country.

So both driving and flying shouldn't have any weather related issues through at least the holiday.

